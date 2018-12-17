Anderson was deceased when deputies and first responders arrived.

A 19-year-old Gully man was killed Friday, Dec. 14 when the pickup he was driving left the roadway at a rural Gully intersection and rolled several times, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.



Joshua Anderson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. Deputies and first responders received the call at 7:29 a.m. Friday and when they arrived at the intersection of 330th St. SE and 380th Ave. SE they discovered Anderson deceased.



Anderson was alone in the vehicle. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.



An autopsy will be performed.



