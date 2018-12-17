I would like to remind everyone about the parking ordinances in town, both on a normal day and when a snow emergency is declared.

I would like to remind everyone about the parking ordinances in town, both on a normal day and when a snow emergency is declared. The ordinance in town is that a vehicle must move every 48 hours. To comply with the ordinance the vehicle must leave the block to have been considered moved. Going out every two days and rolling it forward one foot does not satisfy the ordinance.

We get many complaints on this issue. Our Officers handle every parking complaint we receive. We have adopted a new system to ticket and remove vehicles that violate the 48 hour rule. We mark the tire of a vehicle that we suspect or get notified is violating the 48 rule. Forty-eight hours later the first parking ticket is issued. Forty-eight hours after that a second parking ticket is issued and a new sticker is applied to the driver’s window informing the owner that the vehicle will be towed in 48 hours. If the vehicle is still there 48 hours after the tow notice is applied then the vehicle it towed. If you have a parking concern or complaint you can call the Police Department and we will handle the issue.

Once a snow emergency is declared the SEPD puts the notice out on Nixle. Nixle is a text and email notification system used by the SEPD to inform citizens. It is a free service and anyone can sign up. To sign up for email notices only go to Nixle.com and follow the instructions. To sign up for text notices, text 56085 to 888777; this will auto sign you up for text notifications.

Once a snow emergency is declared all vehicles must be removed from the downtown snow emergency area by the time specified in the Nixle alert. It is usually around 12:00 a.m. The downtown area has snow emergency signs posted. Any vehicle that does not move will be ticketed and towed so the plows can clear downtown.

After downtown is cleared the plow crews clean the rest of the streets in town. They plow around cars that are parked on the streets. Any car that is plowed around has 24 hours to be moved to an already cleared part of the street. The day after a snow emergency is declared the SEPD drives every street in town and writes a parking ticket to any vehicle that is parked in unplowed snow or in a position that makes plowing snow impossible. If you move your vehicle just in front or behind unplowed snow, so that the plow can’t plow that snow, you are still in violation of the snow emergency parking rules. Parked vehicles must allow space for plowing until the snow is cleared

During the winter season, I would like to remind everyone that blowing or shoveling snow into a plowed street is illegal and you can be charged with this. We get numerous complaints about this. Snow cannot be moved into the street from sidewalks or driveways.