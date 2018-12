The Crookston Fire Department held their annual Christmas Party and Awards Banquet and the following awards were presented by Fire Chief Tim Froeber:

Firefighter of the Year: Ryan Tull

Years of Service:

• Chris Klawitter 5 years

• Jim Perreault - 10 years

• Nate Magsam - 10 years

• Joe Leas - 15 years

• Mike Swenson 15- Years

• Josh Plante - 15 years

Honorable mention - Don Boone - 21 , Kent Ellingson - 22, Tim Froeber - 22, Chris Cournia - 23, Al Desrosier - 26, Harold Unke - 32, Tom Feiro - 34.

Retired in 2018 Honorable Mention - Dan Crane - 23, Robin Steinbrink - 23, Brian Halos - 26.

100 Percent Training - (attended 100 percent of required training):

• Bob Magsam

• Shane Heldstab

• Chris Klawitter

• Brian Hanson

• Joe Leas

• Mike Swenson

• Rod Erdmann

• Ryan Tull

• Jake Leas

Smoke Eater Award - (attended at least 70 percent of the General Alarm Fire Calls)

• Tom Feiro

• Tim Froeber

• Brian Hanson

• Shane Heldstab

• Jake Leas

• Joe Leas

• Jim Perreault

• Mike Swenson