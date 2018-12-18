FFA Members of the Month for November are Morgan Hoffmann, Jade Sellner and Brennen Meyer. Officer of the month is Maranda Braulick.

Morgan Hoffmann is a freshman at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. She joined FFA because FFA has been a part of her life since she was born and she’s always just wanted to be a part of it. Morgan is on the Vet Science CDE team and she likes it because she gets to learn about many different animals. Morgan’s SAE is Home & Community Development, where she participates in many service projects including teaching youth about agriculture and safety as well as participating in Adopt-a-Senior and Wee Deliver.

Morgan’s favorite FFA activity is Timberland Camp. She’s looking forward to going to SGLC and State Convention because she will get to see the awesome people that she’s met. By being in FFA, Morgan has learned that there are many different areas of agriculture. She has also learned that FFA is for everyone. Morgan is most proud of being a 10 Star Leader award winner, getting ninth place for National Quiz Bowl, and getting first place at Regions for Small Animals. Morgan is also the president of the FFA Junior Officer Team.

Jade Sellner is an eighth grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. She joined FFA because her whole family is involved in agriculture and she is interested in being a part of a fun organization, like FFA. Jade is on the Ag. Sales CDE team and she likes that it takes her out of her comfort zone and allows her to try new things. For her SAE, Jade assists with various projects at Miller Sellner.

Jade’s favorite FFA activity is the Crop Show. Jade is looking forward to her first year in Ag. Sales. By being in FFA, Jade has learned that there is so much more to agriculture than just planting and harvesting crops or taking care of animals. She’s also learned that a lot goes into each agricultural job and that there are a lot more jobs out there than she was aware of. Jade is most proud of the awards that she won at the Crop Show.

Brennen Meyer is a freshman at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. He joined FFA because it sounded like a lot of fun. Brennen is on the Ag. Mechanics CDE team and he likes it because it is fun and interesting.

Brennen’s favorite FFA activity is the Barn Dance. Brennen is looking forward to going to National FFA Convention. By being in FFA and Ag classes, Brennen has learned how to screen crops and how to work with wood. He is most proud of the ribbons he won at the Crop Show. Brennen is also the Reporter on the FFA Junior Officer Team.

Maranda Braulick is a junior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for five years. She joined FFA because both her brother and sister were in it and really enjoyed it. She also thinks it’s a lot of fun and likes that you can earn money by being in it. Maranda is this year’s Chapter Vice President. She likes that she’s in charge of Wee Deliver, because she gives young kids the opportunity to make friends with high schoolers.

Maranda is on the Meats CDE team and likes that she can learn about different cuts of meat. She also likes that Mr. McMullen is their coach. Maranda’s SAE involves her growing and selling pumpkins and gourds.

Maranda’s favorite FFA activity is the Summer Ag. Tour. She is most looking forward to competing in her CDE this year. By being in FFA, Maranda has learned to be more open to meeting new people and trying new opportunities. She is most proud of getting the Sophomore Achievement Award, 11 Star Leader award, and getting Overall Best in Show for Poultry in 2017.