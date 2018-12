Sleepy Eye Elementary School students presented their Holiday Concert Dec. 18.

Sleepy Eye Elementary School students presented their Holiday Concert Dec. 18. Grades K-4 sang and played instruments, from the kindergarten ringing their jingle bells, to the 4th graders who opened the program playing recorders, and the others grades adding zylophone and piano to their pieces. The 5th and 6th grade Band and Choir Holiday Concert followed the K-4 Concert.