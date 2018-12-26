St. Mary's School bands and choirs presented their Christmas concert on Dec. 20.

St. Mary's School bands and choirs presented their Christmas concert on Dec. 20. The selections included many beautiful traditional and religious pieces, but also included traditional holiday fun — featured here as the high school Concert Choir used a special musical technique to get just the right sound for that old Chipmunks’ favorite, “Christmas Don’t Be Late.” Other groups performing in the concert were the Junior High Choir, the 5th/6th Grade Band, Junior High Band, and high school Concert Band.