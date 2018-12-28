Redwood-River Valley senior Tayte Harazin continued his great start to the season with a first-place title at 160 pounds over the weekend at the Redwood River Riot wrestling tournament held in Redwood Falls.

Harazin (12-1) – ranked fifth in the latest Class AA rankings at 152 – opened with a bye before earning a major decision win over Sawyer Schwartz of TMB/WWG 13-2.

In the quarterfinals he again rolled to a 13-0 major over Kalib Greenman of Canby.

In the semifinals he got into a battle with number two seed Zach Spinks of Windom/Mountain Lake and would win in overtime 10-5 to reach the championship.

There, he would battle Caden Ochsendorf of Maple River – ranked ninth in Class A at 152 – an upset winner over top seeded Miles Fitzgerald of FMCW (ranked fourth in Class AA at 152), and earned a 6-4 decision to capture the title.

Junior Kaleb Haase (8-2) had a solid tournament, going 3-1 on the way to a second-place finish at 220 pounds. Haase opened with a bye before earning falls over Jacob Rahn of FMCW and Jabari Carlton of Windom/ML to reach the semifinals. There, he earned a solid 5-3 win over second-seed Jose Reyes (14-1) of TCU before falling to number one seed Cole Fibranz (14-0) of Sartell-St. Stephen – ranked number two in Class AAA - by fall in the title match.

Fellow junior Chad Maddock (8-2) would finish fourth at heavyweight, going 3-2 overall. Maddock opened with a bye and then earned two straight falls over Matthew Pipes of Mankato West and Nate Evens of Rocori before falling to eventual champion and number one seed Chase Liestman (14-0) of Litchfield by an 8-0 score in the semifinals. In the wrestlebacks he earned a fall before losing by fall in the third-place match to Scot Edwards (19-1) of Adrian.

Senior Omar Arredondo (10-6) finished sixth at 138 pounds. Arredondo earned a tough 5-3 decision over in his opening round match and then won by fall before losing in the quarterfinals to Nick Pelach (12-1) of Sartell-St. Stephen 13-3. In the wrestlebacks, he earned a technical fall and a 10-4 decision before dropping his final two matches.

Andy Fischer (2-6) went 2-2 at 170 pounds, Owen Bertram (3-4) went 2-2 at 113 pounds, Jaxon Lang (4-8) went 1-2 at 132, Brayden Reynolds (1-3) was 1-2 at 160, Mason Rummel (4-2) went 1-2 at 182 and James Ploeger (4-2) went 1-2 at 195. The Badgers had a solid seventh-place team finish with 108.5 team points.

An impressive Fairmont/MCW team – ranked fourth in Class AA behind Simley, Kasson-Mantorville and Scott West – dominated its way to the title with 249 points.

The Badgers are off now for the Christmas holiday before getting back into action Jan. 3 at a home triangular with JCC and Luverne held in Springfield.

Redwood River Riot final team results

Fairmont/MCW 249, Sartell-St. Stephen 148.5, Marshall 140, TMB/WWG 135, Windom/Mt. Lake 118.5, ACGC 111.5, Redwood-River Valley 108.5, Litchfield 88, BEA 87, Maple River 86, St. James Area 85.5, Sibley East 82, St. Peter 79, Tri-City United 79, KMS 70.5, Worthington 68.5, Mankato West 66.5, Canby 59, Maple Grove 58, New Ulm Area 55.5, NL/Spicer 42.5, Alexandria Area 37.5, MONTE UNITED 34.5, Mpls South 34, Adrian Area 33.5, Wabasso/RRC 33, BOLD 32, Rocori 30, Holdingford 28, NRHEG 28, St. Paul Johnson 18.5, Luverne 14, Madelia-Truman/ML 9, LSH 2, Fulda/MCC 0