On November 6, 2018, among many local and state election results, two Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Supervisors were re-elected. In the 3rd district consisting of Friendship, Hazel Run, Normania, and Sandnes townships as well as the cities of Hanley Falls, Hazel Run, and Clarkfield, MN residents voted Supervisor Hollis Weber to another four-year term on the SWCD board. Weber has been on the board since 2012. The 4th District, including St. Leo and Porter, along with the townships of Oshkosh, Omro, Tyro, Wergeland, Burton, and Swede Prairie opted to have Darwyn Bach represent them for another term through 2020. He has been a member of the board since 2014, and currently serves as Chairperson.

SWCD Supervisors are the locally elected team of residents that govern the local unit of government much like a county, city, or school district. They hire staff, set policy, budgets, delegated authorities, and enter into legal agreements. The SWCD Board was established in 1950 in Yellow Medicine County. Over 3,000 conservation districts across the United States of America are locally controlled special governments that were born out of the Dust Bowl of the 1930s and legislation thereafter. Most are still in existence today, and are generally tasked with coordinating and assisting with voluntary conservation implementation on private lands. For more information about Yellow Medicine SWCD supervisors, visit www.yellowmedicineswcd.org/board-of-supervisors or to find out who represents you in your SWCD visit www.maswcd.org .

SWCD supervisors fall under the same election laws, reporting requirements, and public scrutiny as any other elected official in Minnesota. Representing the 1st District, elected first in 2016 with a term expiring in 2020, is Thomas Remmele. Delon Clarksean, also in his first term since 2016 until 2020, represents the western remainder of the SWCD, including Canby, MN. The most senior member of the board is Jerry Nelson represent the northeast section of the SWCD. He has represented District 2 since 2008, and will complete his third term in 2020. Both Bach and Weber will renew their oaths of office at a swearing in ceremony with the Honorable Judge Dwayne Knutsen on January 8th, 2019 at the Yellow Medicine County Government Center before the County Commissioner’s Meeting or at the following regular meeting of the SWCD Board to be announced in late January 2019.

The mission of the Yellow Medicine Soil and Water Conservation District is to provide technical, financial, and educational support to its residents. For more information on the SWCD and its programs and how they affect you contact the SWCD at (320) 669-4442 x 3. Our website also has a lot of information on all of our programs and services. Visit www.yellowmedicineswcd.org to learn more and stay up to date on all Yellow Medicine SWCD has to offer and what we are working on. You can also like us on Facebook!