A Sunday evening incident at Walmart in Crookston could result in charges, Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier says.

In a Monday release, Biermaier states that the CPD responded to Walmart around 6:30 p.m. on a report of an assault. Customer Joshua Baatz, 25, of Crookston indicated he’d been assaulted when an employee, Patricia Mendrano, 53, of Grand Forks, allegedly knocked Baatz’s cell phone out of his hand during a conversation in which Mendrano was reviewing Baatz’s receipt.

The case will be forwarded to the city attorney for review and possible charges, Biermaier states.