The City of Redwood Falls will be picking up discarded Christmas trees this coming Thursday (Jan. 10).

This is the only day it will be providing this service.

Trees should be placed in the location where normal garbage pickup occurs.

Trees may be disposed of at the city burn site located at the end of Peabody Road prior to the pick-up date.

All questions regarding pick-up should be directed to city hall at (507) 616-7400 or via e-mail at info@ci.redwood-falls.mn.us.

Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain