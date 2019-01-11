A new year brought new faces to the Montevideo City Council. On Monday evening, as City Clerk Glennis Lauritsen administered the Oath of Office to newly elected council members Dan Sanborn and Steve Sulflow, re-elected council member Bryce Curtiss, and new/former Mayor Jim Curtiss.

A new year brought new faces to the Montevideo City Council. On Monday evening, as City Clerk Glennis Lauritsen administered the Oath of Office to newly elected council members Dan Sanborn and Steve Sulflow, re-elected council member Bryce Curtiss, and new/former Mayor Jim Curtiss.

Next the council set about electing a new council president. Nathan Schmidt was unanimously elected to the position.

Janice Nelson informed the council of the Police Civil Service Commissions acceptance of Police Chief Adam Christopher’s resignation, effective as of Jan. 15, 2019. She also reported that Capt. Ken Schule was hired as the interim chief of police.

Schmidt then asked if anyone in the audience wished to address the council on items not on the evenings agenda. Julie Dann Nelson spoke to council about questions she had regarding the resignation of Adam Christopher. Also in attendance at the meeting was the 18-year-old woman who allegedly received the inappropriate messages from Christopher, as well as other family members.

Nelson said: “The last time we were here, we were told that once the internal investigation was completed, that would be information we would receive. At this point, the victim, my niece has not heard anything from the city... We have gotten zero information, which has led to more questions and concerns. We are just asking for a little information.”

Nelson also wanted to know if Christopher was to receive any monetary payout.

City Attorney Janice Nelson explained that Christopher’s resignation was a standard resignation and that there was no separation agreement. She went on to say that under the city administrative code, Christopher is entitled to his unused vacation, but also said there would be no other monetary compensation.

Julie Dann Nelson then asked the city attorney about the internal investigation. Attorney Nelson said: “The internal investigation was not completed, so, at this point, they didn’t have the information to terminate. To get that information would cost thousands of dollars in investigation fees. Once someone resigns, they resign. He resigned before the investigation was completed.”

Julie Dann Nelson said: “So there will not be a completion of the internal investigation,” to which Attorney Nelson replied: “Right, as far as employment matters.”

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!