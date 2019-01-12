50 years ago

January 1969

• The baby boom was unofficially over in Redwood County, with only 218 births registered in 1968, as compared to the previous 16-year average of 367 births per year.

• A Redwood Falls man was found frozen to death in his van parked outside his home on North Gould Street. There was trackless snow around the van, indicating the man had been there for “quite a few” days, according to Redwood County Coroner Dr. R. J. Cairns.

• Local cheerleaders held a pep fest at the elementary school in order to teach young students proper etiquette while attending sporting events and the manner in which to conduct themselves when the national anthem is being played.

• Redwood Falls High School senior Carol Stramel was named the 1969 Betty Crocker “Homemaker of Tomorrow” for Redwood Falls, and received a silver charm from General Mills.

• The Steve McQueen movie Bullitt was the movie at the Falls Theatre, given an “M” rating for mature audiences. For children, the theatre had special afternoon matinees of Son of Robin Hood (1958), starring David Hedison and June Laverick.

• Redwood Falls bowler Fred Heggeness, with a 204 average, placed fifth in the Minnesota All-Star tournament, qualifying him to participate in the national tournament in Florida in May.

• Redwood Falls High School basketball player Lee Patten broke the team’s one-game record when he scored 43 points in the Cardinals’ 82-58 win over St. James.

25 years ago

January 1994

• With the dramatic increase in crime in recent years, a survey showed one-in-four area residents was now afraid to walk around their neighborhoods at night.

• Membership was down so much at the Redwood Falls Senior Center that the city held a special meeting to encourage senior citizens to make use of it.

10 years ago

January 2009

• The Redwood Area Hospital held an open house to celebrate the completion of its $15 million remodeling and expansion.

• The Heart of Winter 6K/12K race, run between Jackpot Junction and the RACC in mid-January, ended after seven years due to declining numbers of people willing to run during the coldest days of the year.

• The Tatanka Arts groups showed off its proposed plans for the vacant lot downtown, to include landscaping and a cast-iron gazebo.