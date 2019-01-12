During the week of Dec. 17, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the country, donated a total of $20,000 to food banks across the midwest.

The organization collaborated with local food banks in 15 communities in which it operates, to provide pork certificates to those in need, which included a donation to the Redwood Area Food Shelf in Redwood Falls.

“At Christensen Farms, we are proud to serve the noble purpose of providing safe, nutritious pork to families across the country,” said Amber Portner, Christensen Farms communications manager.

It is the hope of Christensen Farms that the donation will help provide families in the communities where it operates, including in Redwood Falls, added Portner.

Headquartered in Sleepy Eye, Christensen Farms has pork production operations located near the Redwood Falls area. In this region, it employs more than 100 people and manage contract partnerships with local farmers, who all help to support and achieve the mission of Christensen Farms.

“For many families in the midwest and throughout the country, putting food on the table can be a daily challenge,” said Cindy Mumme, Redwood Falls Area Food Shelf coordinator. “Providing a key source of protein is not just a daily luxury, it is essential. We are grateful for the generosity of organizations like Christensen Farms, who look for ways to give back and help their neighbors – especially during the holidays.”

The following communities and food banks received pork vouchers from Christensen Farms during the holiday season: Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf in Sleepy Eye; New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf in New Ulm; Kitchen Table-Marshall Food Shelf in Marshall; Redwood Area Food Shelf in Redwood Falls; Manna Food Pantry in Worthington; Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City, Iowa; Emmet County Food Pantry, in Estherville, Iowa; Franklin County Community Food Pantry in Hampton, Iowa; Charleston Food Pantry in Charleston, Ill.; Central Northeast Community Food Bank in O’Neill, Neb.; Northeast Nebraska Action Partnership – Creighton Family Services in Creighton, Neb.; Safe Harbor in Aberdeen, S.D.; Tri-County Good Samaritan Center in Redfield, S.D. and Pierre Food Pantry, Pierre, S.D.

Christensen Farms markets approximately 3 million hogs per year. The company operates throughout the midwest with facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois and South Dakota. Christensen Farms owns four feed mills, manages 143,000 sows on 44 farms and oversees more than 350 nurseries and grow finish sites. The company employs nearly 1,000 people and maintains 1,500 contract partnerships. The company is vertically integrated with a strong presence across the pork value chain – from farm to fork.

The Redwood Area Food Shelf is located in Redwood Falls. Its mailing address is: 231 East Second Street No. 4, Redwood Falls, MN, 56283. The local food shelf serves area towns, including: Vesta, Echo, Belview, Morton, Franklin, Fairfax, Delhi and Redwood Falls. Currently it serves 150-160 families every month. The Redwood Area Food Shelf is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and it receives donations from area citizens, churches, schools and businesses.