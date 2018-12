Roberta Lee (Robbie) Anderson, 54, of Clarkfield, passed away on Nov. 20, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Roberta Lee (Robbie) Anderson, 54, of Clarkfield, passed away on Nov. 20, 2018, in Minneapolis. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Refuge Church in Montevideo, with lunch to follow.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (online guest book, at www.wingbain.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.