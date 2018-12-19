I’d like to start the long overdue review of our city administrator Shannon Stassen as to how he handled the last two city house sales to the Adams.

Let’s start with the fact, in both cases, Mr. Stassen doesn’t understand that a purchase agreement is a legal binding contract. And, for what ever reason, our city attorney, Mr. Larson, can’t explain it to him.

Both of our cases took almost two years to complete and we had to hire a lawyer. We were told to rip up our purchase agreement for the house on Jackson and the house was put up on bids. Stassen started the process on the Bridge Street house by lying to our banker when she called and said the deed had not been signed. Stassen then told her he would sign it and send it in the next day. Then, he sent in a switched deed made up by Mr. Larson to Stranders hoping they wouldn’t catch it, but they did. He went with Plan B and called Sheryl asking her to bring Roman down to city hall to sign a paper for “maintenance on the dike”, his exact words.

Roman and Dean went down to Angel Weasner’s office where she also referred to the paper as “maintenance on the dike.” It was in fact the switched deed, where they took over half the land to the river.

After the lying didn’t work, it went to bullying and threats.

A quote from Stassen: “If this request is not something you can entertain, than we can just move on.” After Roman paid for an appraisal, closing cost, thousands of dollars of work on the house, Stassen was just going to move on.

Total disregard for Roman. Even though he gave them everything they wanted and asked for nothing, Stassen still wanted to take him to court and sue him, and financially ruin my 21-year-old son who works a full-time job and remodels houses after work and weekends.

There was no transparency with the council; as of the last meeting before the closing it was clear that the council still didn’t have all the information on this case.

I can’t imagine that anyone in Crookston wants to be bullied, threatened, and disregarded on any situation they have with the city.

$10,000 of taxpayers money wasted because you can’t be truthful; is this how we want our city to be run? We need to hire a qualified city administrator and a qualified GOVERNMENT city attorney who can work with the CHEDA Board, the Mayor, and unify the Council.

Sheryl Adams

Crookston

President, D&S Adams, Inc.