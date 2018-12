Last Saturday, the St. James Area wrestling team finished 11th out of 29 teams at the Redwood River Riot tournament, with multiple wrestlers finishing within the top-10 of their weight class.

The day was highlighted by a third-place finish by Sam Kulseth, and a first-place placing by Tallin Johnson.

Johnson is the Saints’ second Redwood River Riot.

The first champion was Richard Soto, who won the 126 weight class in 2012.

On his way to his first-place finish, Johnson defeated Nathan Simmonds (Fairmont), the #4 ranked player in the 160 weight class in Class AA, and Alex Borsgard (Windom), the #2 ranked player in class A at152 pounds.

Full match results:

106

Troy Parulski (10-5) placed 7th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Troy Parulski (Saint James Area) 10-5 won by decision over Drew Lange (Holdingford) 11-8 (Dec 7-0) Champ. Round 2 - Troy Parulski (Saint James Area) 10-5 won by fall over Carson Sturtz (Blue Earth Area) 2-7 (Fall 0:54) Quarterfinal - Dylan Enriquez (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 13-1 won by major decision over Troy Parulski (Saint James Area) 10-5 (MD 18-5) Cons. Round 4 - Troy Parulski (Saint James Area) 10-5 won by fall over Cole Holien (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 9-4 (Fall 3:34) Cons. Round 5 - Jesse Potts (Fairmont-Martin County West) 8-5 won by major decision over Troy Parulski (Saint James Area) 10-5 (MD 14-0) 7th Place Match - Troy Parulski (Saint James Area) 10-5 won by decision over Luke Knudsen (New London-Spicer) 12-6 (Dec 9-3)

120

Wyatt Westcott (4-6) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Westcott (Saint James Area) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Ryan Borris (Alexandria Area) 15-6 won by tech fall over Wyatt Westcott (Saint James Area) 4-6 (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0)) Cons. Round 2 - Wyatt Westcott (Saint James Area) 4-6 won by fall over Wyatt Taylor (Sibley East) 2-4 (Fall 0:27) Cons. Round 3 - Tim Stephens (Sartell-Saint Stephen) 7-6 won by fall over Wyatt Westcott (Saint James Area) 4-6 (Fall 4:04)

126

Sam Kulseth (13-2) placed 3rd and scored 21.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Sam Kulseth (Saint James Area) 13-2 won by tech fall over Andrew Williams (Marshall) 2-5 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-3)) Champ. Round 2 - Sam Kulseth (Saint James Area) 13-2 won by decision over Logan Taylor (Adrian Area) 16-5 (Dec 6-1) Quarterfinal - Sam Kulseth (Saint James Area) 13-2 won by fall over Trevor Pearson (Maple River) 7-4 (Fall 0:22) Semifinal - Brett Willaby (Windom-Mountain Lake) 10-2 won by decision over Sam Kulseth (Saint James Area) 13-2 (Dec 5-2) Cons. Semi - Sam Kulseth (Saint James Area) 13-2 won by decision over Eddie Simes (Litchfield) 13-4 (Dec 7-4) 3rd Place Match - Sam Kulseth (Saint James Area) 13-2 won by fall over Blake Vagle (New London-Spicer) 12-3 (Fall 0:46)

132

Austin Knickrehm (1-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Jaxon Lang (Redwood-River Valley) 4-8 won by major decision over Austin Knickrehm (Saint James Area) 1-7 (MD 14-3) Cons. Round 1 - Austin Knickrehm (Saint James Area) 1-7 received a bye () (Bye) Cons. Round 2 - Braydon Ripka (Luverne) 2-6 won by decision over Austin Knickrehm (Saint James Area) 1-7 (Dec 6-1)

145

Landon Hoppe (5-7) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Landon Hoppe (Saint James Area) 5-7 won by decision over Thor Routh (New Richland-H-E-G) 2-8 (Dec 12-8) Champ. Round 2 - Jake Mortensen (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) 3-3 won by fall over Landon Hoppe (Saint James Area) 5-7 (Fall 3:32) Cons. Round 2 - Parker Viessman (Canby) 3-12 won by decision over Landon Hoppe (Saint James Area) 5-7 (Dec 4-3)

160

Tallin Johnson (12-1) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Tallin Johnson (Saint James Area) 12-1 won by fall over Michael Uhl (New Ulm Area) 0-5 (Fall 0:20) Champ. Round 2 - Tallin Johnson (Saint James Area) 12-1 won by fall over Bryan Garlow (Maple River) 2-2 (Fall 1:42) Quarterfinal - Tallin Johnson (Saint James Area) 12-1 won by fall over Nathan Simmonds (Fairmont-Martin County West) 10-3 (Fall 1:55) Semifinal - Tallin Johnson (Saint James Area) 12-1 won by decision over Austin Axford (Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove) 10-2 (Dec 11-4) 1st Place Match - Tallin Johnson (Saint James Area) 12-1 won by fall over Alex Borsgard (Windom-Mountain Lake) 12-1 (Fall 1:53)

182

Alfredo Carreon (3-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Tou Yang (St. Paul Johnson) 6-4 won by fall over Alfredo Carreon (Saint James Area) 3-8 (Fall 1:20) Cons. Round 1 - Alfredo Carreon (Saint James Area) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye) Cons. Round 2 - Noah Langsjoen (Mankato West) 7-5 won by fall over Alfredo Carreon (Saint James Area) 3-8 (Fall 2:58)

195

Jacob Brey (8-7) placed 8th and scored 10.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Brey (Saint James Area) 8-7 won by fall over Quintin Garcia (Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle - Montevideo United) 1-6 (Fall 0:42) Champ. Round 2 - Jacob Brey (Saint James Area) 8-7 won by fall over Ben Quast (Sibley East) 5-7 (Fall 2:25) Quarterfinal - Evan Hull (Maple Grove) 6-0 won by decision over Jacob Brey (Saint James Area) 8-7 (Dec 7-2) Cons. Round 4 - Jacob Brey (Saint James Area) 8-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Akeira Morrow (Blue Earth Area) 7-3 (SV-1 3-1) Cons. Round 5 - Sam Miller (Tri-City United) 12-6 won by decision over Jacob Brey (Saint James Area) 8-7 (Dec 5-2) 7th Place Match - Avery Miller (Mankato West) 8-4 won by fall over Jacob Brey (Saint James Area) 8-7 (Fall 2:35)

220

Peyton Engelking (5-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Peyton Engelking (Saint James Area) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Josh Steffen (Canby) 13-3 won by fall over Peyton Engelking (Saint James Area) 5-6 (Fall 3:58) Cons. Round 2 - Kyle Mullaney (Worthington) 10-3 won by fall over Peyton Engelking (Saint James Area) 5-6 (Fall 1:34)

285

Francisco Suarez (4-2) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Francisco Suarez (Saint James Area) 4-2 received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Cole Felcyn (Marshall) 5-4 won by fall over Francisco Suarez (Saint James Area) 4-2 (Fall 2:34) Cons. Round 2 - Francisco Suarez (Saint James Area) 4-2 won by fall over Eli Mutz (Windom-Mountain Lake) 3-6 (Fall 4:02) Cons. Round 3 - Francisco Suarez (Saint James Area) 4-2 won by fall over Nick Lawrence (Blue Earth Area) 4-7 (Fall 0:52) Cons. Round 4 - Colby Wenninger (New Ulm Area) 14-3 won by major decision over Francisco Suarez (Saint James Area) 4-2 (MD 11-2)