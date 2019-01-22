If you have an event you would like to submit.

If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Sons of American Legion Taco Bar: Stop in from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Montevideo American Legion Post 59 for some Tacos! Located at 613 Legion Drive, Montevideo. For more information call 320-269-8988.

2 Band Carnival: Stop in for live music, carnival games, snow cones, bake sale, silent auction, bounce house, food and drink and the famous cake walk on Sat., Jan. 26 from 3-7 p.m. at the Montevideo High School. All proceeds go to support MHS Band program.



3 Chili Cook Off Contest: Tasting and voting starts for the Chili Cook Off on Sat., Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m. til 5:30 p.m. Judging and awards begin at 6 p.m. Located at the Montevideo VFW Post 380 at the Southtown Plaza, Montevideo.