Entry Price: $23,720

Price as Tested: $37,028



This week we’re reviewing the 2019 Honda Accord, fresh off a complete redesign last year and featuring everything a new generation Accord should. From a brand new chassis platform, two-inch longer wheelbase, lower to the ground stance and a wider, roomier interior, the folks at Marysville, Ohio, (where Accords have been built since 1982) can all take a bow.



Five gasoline powered models are available for 2019, including entry LX ($23,720), Sport ($26,180), EX ($27,620), EX-L ($30,120) and top tier Touring 2.0 Turbo ($35,950). Be assured that even the LX is well equipped, with rearview camera, LED headlamps, 17-inch tires on alloy wheels, Bluetooth, a seven-inch screen and USB to name a few amenities.



For electric hybrid enthusiasts, there’s also an impressive two-motor hybrid Accord available in many of the models starting at $25,320 while you can also order the top line Touring with the Hybrid dirvetrain at $34,990. Additionally, a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic 2.0-turbo Sport is available at $30,710 for performance oriented Honda lovers.



These new 10th generation Accords are a bit shorter in length even with the stretched wheelbase and lighter in curb weight, too. Thanks to the wheelbase extension, rear passenger legroom improves while cargo room increases to a “best in mid-size class” dimension.



The Touring models arrive with lots of standard amenities, featuring everything from Honda Navigation, head-up display, leather seating, traffic sign recognition, power moonroof and much more. Our tester had just about every conceivable passenger, safety and mechanical enhancement and just one option, an all-season floor mat package for $158 that brought the final retail to $37,028 with $920 delivery included.



Under the hood finds the former V-6 powerplants eliminated in favor of new 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter four cylinder turbocharged engines. Our top class Touring tester came with the bigger 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine coupled to an industry first 10-speed automatic transmission for front drive cars. This move up from the 1.5 will cost $990 more, but if you are into performance it’s well worth it.



Specifically, get ready to be impressed as the 2.0-liter inline-4 delivers 252 horses and 273 lb. ft. of torque. It also accelerates as quick as most of the muscle cars from back in the 1960s, and is capable of quarter-mile runs in the 14.2 second range at 100 mph. Zero to 60 arrives in 5.7 seconds, making the new Accord with the 2.0-Turbo a “muscle car in family sedan dress.”



The base engine that comes on most trims including the hybrid is the peppy 1.5-liter turbo inline-4 cylinder making 192-horses and identical torque rating. The engine pairs with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and although it may not be as quick as the 2.0, you’ll still reach 60 mph in just over seven seconds and travel the quarter mile in a bit under 16 seconds. Handling is superb with a great feel of the road, assisted by 19-inch tires on spoke alloy wheels that come standard on the Touring and Sport models.



EPA fuel mileage estimates on the powerful 2.0 turbo automatic are 22 city and 32 highway (some of the lowest in class) while the 1.5 turbo CVT will deliver up to 30 city and 38 highway depending on model (some of the highest in class). The hybrids are the best, and should be test driven as 48 city and 48 highway are the EPA estimates. The 1.5 hybrids end up with 212 horses combined thanks to the twin motor hybrid motivation.



Honda utilizes premium materials building the Touring models over and above the entry LX. An eight-inch touchscreen is easier to use thanks to the stereo now utilizing knobs for tuning instead of the prior “touch screen” that was cumbersome. Heated and ventilated seats are also noteworthy, as are the standard high-tech smart phone compatibility, wireless phone charger, heated rear seats. Wi-Fi and 10-speaker satellite stereo system.



The exterior design is very impressive, as all Accords deliver a refined, aerodynamic layout. All-new front and rear fascias enhance the motif and it’s clearly the best looking Accord ever to come off the assembly line.



Honda’s commitment to safety abounds across the line. All Accords come with Honda Sensing, a renowned safety system package that includes features like collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, the latter which corrects steering if you sway a bit from your lane. Thanks to Honda Sensing, even if you opt to for entry LX you still have one very high-tech car in your driveway with 5-star government safety ratings.



Important numbers include a wheelbase of 111.4-inches, 3,424 lb. curb weight, 39.4-foot turning circle, 16.7 cu. ft. of cargo room and a 14.8 gallon fuel tank.



Although I’ve always been a performance buff and lean toward the 2.0 turbo Accord, perhaps the best return-on-investment is the mid-priced EX with the 192-horse inline-4 that delivers 38 highway EPA. Regardless of choice, however, this all-new Accord is a big winner across the board. Check with your salesperson for current incentives.



Likes: New build platform, safety items, powerful turbo, sporty yet classy.

Dislikes: Touring models can get pricey, low stance may hinder senior citizen entry/exit, not much else.

Greg Zyla writes weekly for More Content Now and GateHouse Media. Contact him at greg@gregzyla.com or at 303 Roosevelt St., Sayre, PA 18840.