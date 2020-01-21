Property owner Roberto Palma of Palzar Investments LLC. has an intriguing idea to try and drum up some business in downtown St. James.

Palma owns the building that used to occupy The Stray Cat on First Avenue South, as well as the adjacent space.

In an effort to bring business into downtown St. James, Palma is offering up free rent for a year.

"This space is for someone who's really motivated," said Palma. "It's not just for someone who is simply looking for free rent."

While rent is free, those looking to move in would still have to pay their utilities.

Palma has heard from a handful of potential business starters, including inquiries of putting an ice cream parlor, furniture store, and a Mexican store.

"A lot of places charge one-year in advance [for rent] and that can be difficult for someone looking to start a business."

Palma has owned the property for three years, renovating the ground level and the apartments above the future businesses.

"I'm hoping someone likes it enough to give it a chance," said Palma.

Palma and his wife worked with the Region Nine Prosperity Initiative in 2019 out of Mankato to try and find ideas for how to get businesses into smaller cities in the area. The program aims to promote entrepreneurship within minority-owned businesses.

Palma also expressed his interest in being business partners with those who are looking for a startup.

Those interested in either of the two open lots can call Palma at (507)-329-8136 or (507)-329-2210.