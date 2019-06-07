As millions of students embark on their summer breaks, there are bound to be days in between summer camps and family getaways where kids are searching for something to pass the time. Instead of letting them plant themselves in front of a screen, here are a few podcasts for kids to listen to.

WOW in the World

Taking kids on a journey into the wonders of the world, hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz discuss everything from our brains to space and the newest science and technology news. Thomas and Raz give easy-to-understand insight into how science works and the natural wonders of the world. Recent episodes include: "Scardey Sharks & The Science of Fear," "Getting Nosey About the Science of Smell: Why Different Sniffs Get Different Whiffs!" and "An UnFROGettable Day At the Museum of Wow!"

Find it: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/510321/wow-in-the-world

Brains On!

Encouraging kids’ natural curiosity and wonder, host Molly Bloom welcomes a kid co-host each week to answer questions about the world. Each episode uses science and history to explain the science of sound, the history of flight and how the mind works. Recent episodes include: "Happy: All about feelings," "Thinking stinkin: Why we smell" and "Forever echo: Can a sound wave go on forever?"

Find it: https://www.brainson.org/

Story Pirates

Using the imagination of kids from all over, the Story Pirates podcast features stories written by kids for kids. With the help of a group of actors, comedians, improvisers and musicians, the stories are turned into sketch comedy and musical theatre. Recent episodes include: "Tape Ball Purse/The Girl With A Voice," "The Disgusting Water Bottle/Robotics Engineering Doll" and "The Amazing Adventure/My Big Project."

Find it: https://www.storypirates.com/

Ear Snacks

Hosts Andrew and Polly and a collection of friends use music to help kids think about music, science, art and culture. From short episodes lasting about five minutes to 30-minute episodes, Ear Snacks features topics such as taking care of your teeth to how The Muppets work. Recent episodes include: "Decoding Bugs," "International Pi Day!" and "Bug(g)s!"

Find it: http://andrewandpolly.com/