Movie and TV fans have different memories of their first time encountering British actress Gemma Arterton. She certainly came on with a splash in both formats a little over a decade ago. In November 2008, she was Strawberry Fields, the Bond girl in “Quantum of Solace.” Two months later, she had the lead role in the PBS “Masterpiece Classic” presentation of “Tess of the D’Urbervilles.” In ensuing years, Arterton has worked in big-budget fantasy (“Clash of the Titans”), off-beat horror (“Byzantium”), comedy (“Tamara Drewe”), and drama “The Escape”).



You’ve no doubt seen her, looking glamorous and dressing stylishly (or slinkily). But in “Summerland,” the new drama set mostly in WWII-era Britain, her manner of appearance is more relaxed or, for lack of a better term, frumpy. She stars as Alice, a lonely, determined, obsessive, spinster-like writer, ensconced in a seaside cottage in Sussex. Her way of life is turned upside down when - due to the London blitz - 14-year-old Frank (Lucas Bond) is dropped at her doorstep. He’s an evacuee who she’s to take care of till he can safely return to his mother. Arterton, 34, who’s a cofounder of the female-centric production company Rebel Park, spoke about the film and her career from her home in London.



Q: How are you handling the COVID-19 quarantine?

A: I’m alright and I’m very thankful that everyone in my world is well. I’ve been using this time to knuckle down and get some projects developed and do some writing and all sorts of stuff, other than acting (laughs). I’ve actually been doing a lot of painting, which is something I really love but haven’t had the time to do.



Q: Were you one of those kids who knew you wanted to act when you grew up?

A: I always enjoyed performing, but I came from a blue-collar background in Gravesend, a sort of provincial town on the outskirts of London, where acting wasn’t an obvious career choice to make. I loved showing off, but I never thought it was something I could make money from and make a career out of till I was 16 when a teacher at school told me, “You should do that.”



Q: How did “Summerland” come onto your radar?

A: It was written and directed by Jessica Swale, and I had been directed by her in her play “Nell Gwynn.” I think she was writing “Summerland” when we were doing the play. But the way it came to me was so roundabout. Another director had read it and said to me, “You’re producing female content stuff; you should produce this film that Jessica has written.” So I asked her to send the script to me. At the time, the role of Alice was written as older than me. So, when I read it, I read it as a producer, not an actress. But I fell in love with it. I cried, I was transported by it, and it’s rare for me to have such an emotional response to a script. Jessica and I were already friends, and I called her up and said we’ve gotta make this film, and you’ve got to direct it. We went out to dinner to celebrate that, and she said, “I think that you should play Alice, I’ll rewrite the script for you.”



Q: You’ve described yourself in earlier interviews as a physical actor. Yet you spend a lot of time in “Summerland” staring off into space, as Alice is thinking back to her past. Is that interior sort of acting a big challenge for you?

A: Yes, it is. One of the best acting tips I ever got was that acting is reacting. So, when you’re on your own, you have to sort of create the interior world yourself. So, there was a lot of imagining going on in my face in the scenes where I was trying to remember things. Luckily, we had already shot the flashbacks, so I could kind of remember what we were doing in those scenes. But I really enjoy going inward. You can get really lost in there.



Q: Would you mind talking about the short film “It’s Me, Sugar,” in which you played Marilyn Monroe?

A: Oh, my gosh! You’ve seen that? I really loved that, but no one has seen it. It came about because I did a podcast in the UK called “The Guilty Feminist,” where I spoke about women not getting the punchlines often in comedies. Usually women set up the punchline and then the guy gets the punchline, and I hated that. It turns out that the guy who wrote “It’s Me, Sugar” (David Cummings) listened to that, and he approached me and said, “She gets all the punchlines in ‘It’s Me, Sugar’.” I’ve always loved Marilyn Monroe, and I think she was one of the great comedy actresses of all time. I’ve always wanted to play her at some point, and when the opportunity came along, I knew I had to do it.



Q: You’ve also spoken about directing someday. How’s that coming along?

A: I haven’t seen the right project yet, but I think when it comes, I’ll know it. Because I’ve seen how much work, passion and commitment it takes to make a film, and how difficult it is, it’s got to be something I believe in wholeheartedly. The story has to be something I fall madly in love with. I would love to do it, but it’s just got to be the right thing.



“Summerland” premieres on VOD and streaming services on July 31. “It’s Me, Sugar” is currently on Showtime VOD.

Ed Symkus can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.