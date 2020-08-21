Not only will the 2020 NFL season look different, with little to no fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic or players missing time due to the illness, fans of fantasy football will also be faced with a set of unique challenges this season. From how many injured reserve/COVID roster spots should be made available to updated waiver wire rules to league members opting not to play because of the uncertainty of playing a full season, the 2020 fantasy football season will be unlike any other. Here are a few fantasy football podcasts to help you navigate the season and dominate your leagues.

FantasyPros

Hosts Kyle Yates and Mike Tagliere provide hard-hitting fantasy football analysis while also entertaining their listeners. Along with their network of experts, Yates and Tagliere help players with their "must-draft" lists to sleepers they should target. Recent episodes include "Let’s Play … the Fantasy Feud: Undervalued WRs," "Sleepers to Target w/ Adam Rank" and "Half-PPR Mock Draft w/ Jamey Eisenberg."

Find it: http://podcast.fantasypros.com/

The Audible (Footballguys.com)

Providing fantasy football information for serious fans, The Audible podcast is hosted by Cecil Lammey and features guest appearances from Footballguys.com staff members. Lammey and his guests discuss every fantasy football interest, including dynasty, keeper or redraft leagues. Recent episodes include "NFL Training Camp News and Notes," "Footballguys Dynasty Show" and " On The Couch."

Find it: https://subscribers.footballguys.com/podcast/

The Fantasy Footballers

With astute analysis, strong opinions and winning advice, hosts Andy Holloway, Jason Moore and Mike "The Fantasy Hitman" Wright are the opposite of the usual talking heads. The trio gives fantasy players the latest news on the game’s biggest players, how to draft your team and strategies for in-season team management. Recent episodes include "Camp Hype + Strategy Q & A," "10 Tips & Tricks to Win Your Fantasy Football League" and "Top 10 TE Rankings + Fantasy Nosedives."

Find it: https://www.thefantasyfootballers.com/fantasy-football-podcast/

ESPN Fantasy Focus Football

ESPN fantasy experts Matthew Berry, Field Yates and Stephanie Bell give listeners daily updates on strategy, matchups, games and injury reports. Along with in-depth breakdowns of your favorite teams and players, the podcast also features guests from the world of the NFL and celebrities. Recent episodes include "Double Trouble Jags & Titans," "Double Trouble Texans & Chiefs" and "Double Trouble Bucs & Saints."

Find it: http://www.espn.com/espnradio/podcast/archive/_/id/2942325