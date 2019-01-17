Local events and meetings for the day.

Regular Weekly and Monthly Meetings:

NA: Every Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 222 N 5th St., Montevideo.

Gluten Intolerance Support Group - For individuals with an intolerance to gluten/wheat or diagnosed with celiac disease. Jan Bartell: (320) 297-1103 or (320) 598-3355 or Anna Landmark: (320) 226-4569.

Sexual Abuse Survivors Support Group: Meets weekly. For more information, call (320) 269-7397 or 888-564-4894.

Women’s Issues Therapy Group: Call (320) 235-5411.

Other Area Events:

Fri., Jan. 18: Ken Davenport’s The Awesome 80s Prom - Southwest Minnesota State University Theatre Program will present a one-night only performance of Ken Davenport’s The Awesome 80s Prom on Friday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the SMSU Fine Arts Theatre. The performance is a benefit, with donations going toward defraying the costs of taking the production to the upcoming Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) in Sioux Falls, S.D. The play allows the audience to travel back in time to 1989 at Wanaget High’s senior prom. All your favorite character types from ’80s movies will be there — the captain of the football team, the exchange students, the head cheerleader, the geek — all competing to be prom king and queen. And just like on reality TV, the audience decides who wins! For information, or accommodations, call the SMSU Theatre Program at 507-537-7103.