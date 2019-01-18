Local events and meetings for the day.

Events are subject to change without notice. If inclement weather please check ahead with events for delays, cancellations or postponements. For changes call 320-269-2156, Fax: 320-269-2159 or (non-office hours) e-mail to mbutzin@montenews.com Office Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8-5p.m., Fri. 8-3 p.m.

Regular Weekly and Monthly Meetings:

City Council: First and third Mondays at 7 p.m., at City Hall, 103 Canton Avenue, Montevideo.

Lions: First and third Mondays at noon at The Rivers, 610 Hwy 212, Montevideo.

Parkinson’s Support & Education Group: Meets the first and third Monday of every month except for July 4 & Sept. 5, from 3:30 - 5 p.m. in the CCMH Ambulance & Training Center 1020 13th Street, Montevideo, across from the Monte­video VA Clinic. If you know anyone who would like to know more about Parkinson’s Disease, or could benefit from additional support, please encourage them to come! Any questions regarding this event can contact Lori Petersen at 320-321-8268

Sunset Masonic Lodge: Third Monday at 7:30 p.m. (supper at 6:30 p.m.) (Sept.-May).

Heritage Hill Membership Meeting: Welcoming families and individuals of all ages interested in preserving and promoting our agricultural history and participating in the annual Threshing Show. Beginning in April, meets the 3rd Tuesday each month at 7 pm at Heritage Hill, 4 miles east of Montevideo on Hwy 7. For more information, call 612.868.0632.

Weight Watchers: Mondays at Hope Reformed Church in Montevideo (Lincoln & 17th St., 1502 Lincoln Ave) Weigh-in at 5:30 p.m., meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Gluten Intolerance Support Group - For individuals with an intolerance to gluten/wheat or diagnosed with celiac disease. Jan Bartell: (320) 297-1103 or (320) 598-3355 or Anna Landmark: (320) 226-4569.

Sexual Abuse Survivors Support Group: Meets weekly. For more information, call (320) 269-7397 or 888-564-4894.

Women’s Issues Therapy Group: Call (320) 235-5411.

Other Area Events:

Mon., Jan. 21: Grief Share Support Group - Grief Share is a support group that meets weekly. It’s a warm caring ­environment for those grieving the loss of a loved one, whether it be a spouse, child, family member or friend. It is a 13 week series which includes video, group discussion and a workbook. People can come in at any point, as each session is self-contained. We’ll meet Mondays at 7 p.m. at ‘The House’ (The Refuge Church Youth Center) located on the corner of Ashmore and Benson Road - 1023 Benson Road.

Jan. 19-23: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. events planned at SMSU - A number of events honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held Jan. 19-23 at Southwest Minnesota State University. Most events will be held on the campus of SMSU, and are free and open to the public. The events celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. All of the events are sponsored by the SMSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Center for Civic and Community Engagement, Access Opportunity Success, English Program, Theatre Program, Black Student Union, African Student Association, My Sister’s Keepers, Marshall-Lyon County Library, Marshall Public Schools, Hy-Vee, Marshall Area Story Tellers (MAST) and Food4Kids. For full details of events and times http://www.smsu.edu/administration/diversityinclusion/day-of-service.html For further information, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 507-537-7304, or email: Cassie.Williams@smsu.edu.