Local events and meetings for the day.

Events are subject to change without notice. If inclement weather please check ahead with events for delays, cancellations or postponements. For changes call 320-269-2156, Fax: 320-269-2159 or (non-office hours) e-mail to mbutzin@montenews.com Office Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8-5p.m., Fri. 8-3 p.m.

Regular Weekly and Monthly Meetings:

AA: Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall, 125 N 3rd St, Montevideo and Sundays open meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo.

Gluten Intolerance Support Group - For individuals with an intolerance to gluten/wheat or diagnosed with celiac disease. Jan Bartell: (320) 297-1103 or (320) 598-3355 or Anna Landmark: (320) 226-4569.

Sexual Abuse Survivors Support Group: Meets weekly. For more information, call (320) 269-7397 or 888-564-4894.

Women’s Issues Therapy Group: Call (320) 235-5411.

Other Area Events:

Jan. 19-23: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. events planned at SMSU - A number of events honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held Jan. 19-23 at Southwest Minnesota State University. Most events will be held on the campus of SMSU, and are free and open to the public. The events celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. All of the events are sponsored by the SMSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Center for Civic and Community Engagement, Access Opportunity Success, English Program, Theatre Program, Black Student Union, African Student Association, My Sister’s Keepers, Marshall-Lyon County Library, Marshall Public Schools, Hy-Vee, Marshall Area Story Tellers (MAST) and Food4Kids. For full details of events and times http://www.smsu.edu/administration/diversityinclusion/day-of-service.html For further information, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at 507-537-7304, or email: Cassie.Williams@smsu.edu.