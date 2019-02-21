Local events and meetings for the day.

Events are subject to change without notice. If inclement weather please check ahead with events for delays, cancellations or postponements. For changes call 320-269-2156, Fax: 320-269-2159 or (non-office hours) e-mail to mbutzin@montenews.com Office Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8-5p.m., Fri. 8-3 p.m.

Regular Weekly and Monthly Meetings:

AA: Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall, 125 N 3rd St, Montevideo and Sundays open meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo.

AL-ANON: Thursdays at 8 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 222 N 5th St, Montevideo.

Mental Health Support Group: Third Thursday of the month at the Lakeland Health Center (lower level) 502 2nd Street SW, Willmar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A NAMI Connection free peer support group for adults recovering from a mental illness meets monthly in Willmar. The group is sponsored by NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Trained facilitators who are also in recovery lead NAMI Connection groups. For more information call 320-235-3084.

Caregiver Support: Third Thursday of the month at the educational meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the City Hall in Milan. For more information call 320-269-6491 or 1-877-450-6401 Ext. 1146 Care for the care receiver may be available during the program, please ask for details ahead of time. No cost.

NA: Every Thursday at The House (corner of Benson Rd. & Ashmore Ave.) 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open to all who struggle with any type of addiction. John Enstad at (320) 296-1326.

Pioneerland Library System: System Executive/Finance Committee meeting Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at the community room in the Willmar Public Library, 410 SW 5th St, Willmar.

Scenic Valley Cruisers Car Club: All car enthusiasts welcome! Meeting at 5 p.m. at Runnings, 2202 Hwy 7, Montevideo, leave at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. No membership needed to participate. Schedule is subject to change. TBA

Toastmasters speaking club: Thursdays from 12 - 1 p.m., upstairs in the Willmar Public Library, 410 SW 5th St, Willmar. Easy to follow instruction learning to be comfortable speaking before others as in seeking employment. All are welcome, all ages, come visit.

TOPS: Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Montevideo Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo. For information call (320) 769-4439.