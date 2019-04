Local events and meetings for the day.

Events are subject to change without notice. If inclement weather please check ahead with events for delays, cancellations or postponements. For changes call 320-269-2156, Fax: 320-269-2159 or (non-office hours) e-mail to mbutzin@montenews.com Office Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8-5p.m., Fri. 8-3 p.m.

Regular Weekly and Monthly Meetings:

AA: Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Hall, 125 N 3rd St, Montevideo and Sundays open meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo.

Infant Loss Support Group: The Journey of Healing Hearts meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at Dawson Covenant Church, 2756 130th St., Dawson.

Gluten Intolerance Support Group - For individuals with an intolerance to gluten/wheat or diagnosed with celiac disease. Jan Bartell: (320) 297-1103 or (320) 598-3355 or Anna Landmark: (320) 226-4569.

Sexual Abuse Survivors Support Group: Meets weekly. For more information, call (320) 269-7397 or 888-564-4894.

Women’s Issues Therapy Group: Call (320) 235-5411.

Other Area Events:

Sun. April 28: “Spirits” Concert - The Southwest Minnesota State University/Community Concert Band and the Symphonic Chamber Winds, under the direction of John Ginocchio, will be perform “Spirits” on Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m. in the SMSU Fine Arts Theatre. This concert features the “spirited” music of Mozart, Mennin, Hanson, and Ticheli. The event is part of the Fine Arts Celebration, and is free and open to the public. For more information call the SMSU Music Program at 507-537-7103.