Events are subject to change without notice. If inclement weather please check ahead with events for delays, cancellations or postponements. For changes call 320-269-2156, Fax: 320-269-2159 or (non-office hours) e-mail to mbutzin@montenews.com Office Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8-5p.m., Fri. 8-3 p.m.

Regular Weekly and Monthly Meetings:

•City Council: First and third Mondays at 7 p.m., at City Hall, 103 Canton Avenue, Montevideo.

• Fiesta Flora Society: First Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 550 S 1st St, Montevideo, Call Barb Morseth at 269-9774 for info.

•Lions: First and third Mondays at noon at The Rivers, 610 Hwy 212, Montevideo.

• Parkinson’s Support & Education Group: Meets the first and third Monday of every month except for July 4 & Sept. 5, from 3:30 - 5 p.m. in the CCMH Ambulance & Training Center 1020 13th Street, Montevideo, across from the Monte­video VA Clinic. If you know anyone who would like to know more about Parkinson’s Disease, or could benefit from additional support, please encourage them to come! Any questions regarding this event can contact Lori Petersen at 320-321-8268

•Weight Watchers: Mondays at Hope Reformed Church in Montevideo (Lincoln & 17th St., 1502 Lincoln Ave) Weigh-in at 5:30 p.m., meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

•Writer’s Ink: First Monday of each month at the Montevideo-Chippewa County Library, 224 1st St, Montevideo.

•Gluten Intolerance Support Group - For individuals with an intolerance to gluten/wheat or diagnosed with celiac disease. Jan Bartell: (320) 297-1103 or (320) 598-3355 or Anna Landmark: (320) 226-4569.

•Sexual Abuse Survivors Support Group: Meets weekly. For more information, call (320) 269-7397 or 888-564-4894.

•Women’s Issues Therapy Group: Call (320) 235-5411.