Off the beaten path in Utah, visitors will discover the vibrant colors and peacefulness of Kodachrome Basin State Park.



It does not take long for travelers to understand why the park is named Kodachrome as they view the red tinted rock formations against the bold blue sky. It is the perfect photograph.



National Geographic Society photographers, while on a photo expedition in 1948, named the area Kodachrome Flat. Originally the park was named Chimney Rock, and eventually the Kodak company gave permission to use the name of its film for the park.



Kodachrome Basin is on the south side of Bryce Canyon National Park. The 20-mile trip between the parks offers unique scenic views in itself.



As Bryce is known for its hoodoos — thin, tall spires of rocks — Kodachrome is best known for its sand pipes, 67 of them, that shoot up from the desert landscape. Visitors will find these multi-colored monolithic chimneys rising up from the valley or the rocks. These formations surround the campground, making for a unique scenic experience.



It is thought that the sand pipes or chimney rocks are remnants of sediment from ancient geysers. The red, yellow, white and brown layers of sediment became the outer layers as the sandstone eroded. The sand pipes reach in height from 6 to 170 feet. The colors change with the light of the sun as it moves across the sky. Chimney Rock is the tallest of spires, measuring 170 feet.



Hiking, biking and equestrian trails are throughout the park. An easy one-mile hike, Grand Parade Trail follows along the park road. There is a quarter-mile hike trail to Shakespeare Arch, and the half-mile walk to Angel’s Palace is a popular trail. A more challenging 0.75-mile trail takes visitors to Eagle’s View Overlook. For those who would like to take in the Ballerina Slipper formations there is a three-mile round trip trail, Panorama Trail, that offers an option to continue for another two miles on the Big Bear Geyser/Cool Cave Trail.



Surrounding Kodachrome is Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, with 2,240 acres to be explored. Visitors will not want to miss the Grosvenor Arch in Grand Staircase — a huge natural stone arch about 10 miles from Kodachrome.



Getting to the arch is half the fun. Cottonwood Canyon Road is an adventure: 47 miles of desert dirt road that is passable with all vehicles if the weather is and has been good. Otherwise it can be impassable by non-four-wheel drive vehicles. In the spring after heavy rains, it can become impassable for 4x4s as well.



The scenery is well worth the drive. Make sure your tank is full, bring snacks and water, and enjoy this Utah backroad. On this trek there are opportunities for photographs and hiking. At the Grosvenor stop-off, spectators can walk a short paved trail that will take them to the arch, which consists of two separate arches that tower from the same base, forming a spectacular pinnacle. Once you are standing below the arches you will not want to quit looking at the sky through the rock that defies gravity.



Kodachrome offers camping, guided horseback riding trips with Red Canyon Trail Rides, mountain biking, hiking and endless scenery. Bunkhouses are available for rent that offer amenities such as a grill, refrigerator, room for six, picnic table and more. At this time special events are cancelled; in normal conditions the park offers star parties, glow in the dark disc golf and more.



Check the website before going for COVID-19 updates, times and more: stateparks.utah.gov.



