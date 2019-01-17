Former NBC News correspondent Chris Hansen, whose "To Catch a Predator" reports caught countless men soliciting minors for sex, was arrested this week in Connecticut for allegedly passing bad checks.

The Stamford, Conn., Police Department says Hansen owes a local firm about $13,000 for promotional materials he ordered. The check Hansen initially used to pay for the mugs, T-shirts and decals reportedly bounced. When contacted by a representative from that firm, Promotional Sales Limited, Hansen allegedly offered to make good on the debt.

He never did, though, according to the Stamford Advocate.

Hansen was charged with a single count of issuing a bad check and later released after promising to appear in court. He did not respond to a request from the Advocate seeking comment.

In an arrest affidavit, an investigator claims Hansen had arranged to stop by the police station for questioning, but never showed. He was subsequently warned he would likely be arrested.

“I told Chris that I understood that he may have trouble, but that nearly $13,000 is a lot of money to a ‘mom-and-pop’ business and it is not fair that he accepted the material but hasn’t paid for it,” investigator Sean Coughlin said in the affidavit.

Hansen, 59, left NBC News in 2013, according to The Hollywood Reporter.