The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo. Commissioners present were David Lieser, Jim Dahlvang, David Nordaune, and Chairman Jeffrey Lopez. Commissioner Matt Gilbertson was absent.

First on the agenda, Judge Thomas Van Hon swore in Commissioner Lieser and Soil and Water Supervisor District 2 Calin Eisenlohr, who were re-elected in the November 2018 general election, as well as Sheriff Derek Olson, Soil and Water Supervisor District 1 Michelle Overholser, and Supervisor District 4 Steve Jacobson, who were elected in November.

Following the ceremony the board discussed reorganization for 2019. The board discussed nominations for 2019 Chairman, and Commissioner Dahlvang nominated Commissioner Lieser for Chairman. Lopez asked for other nominations, and upon no response a motion was made to close nominations and cast a ballot for Lieser as Chairman for 2019. The motion was approved unanimously.

Next the board discussed nominations for vice-chair 2019, and Commissioner Nordaune nominated Commissioner Gilbertson for the position. Chairman Lopez asked for other nominations, and upon no response a motion was made to close nominations and cast a ballot for Gilbertson. The motion was approved unanimously.

Attorney David Gilbertson then provided a written report to the board members of the activities in his office, and updated them on the court trials and investigations conducted during the month of December 2018.

Each commissioner next gave a report on the various committee meetings attended and described any special developments that occurred in December.

The board discussed the following items on the consent agenda

The date for the next meeting on Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo; the minutes of the December 27 special meeting; the Airport Commission Recommendation for airport engineering and architectural services; the 2018 Minnesota State Auditor’s Engagement letter.

All items were approved.

County Sheriff Derek Olson met before the board to provide a report of the activities of the Sheriff’s Dept. during the month of December 2018, and also reported that he is reviewing quotes received for new equipment in the dispatch center.

