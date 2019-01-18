The Montevideo Junior High Knowledge bowl team competed and took first place at the Super-Regional Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 10 at SMSU in Marshall.

The Montevideo Junior High Knowledge bowl team competed and took first place at the Super-Regional Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 10 at SMSU in Marshall.

The team slipped in the written round at the beginning of the competition and finished the oral rounds in 9th position, three points behind the team in 1st place.

In the first two oral rounds they fought their way into 2nd place, but Murray County Central (MCC) had extended their lead to six points by the end of the second round. In round three Monte bounced back and outscored MCC, putting the MMS team only three points behind them going into the fourth and final round.

With the pressure on they scored 15 points and allowed MCC only seven, making their final point score 109 and taking 1st place. MCC took 2nd place with 104.5 points and Dawson-Boyd was right on their heels in 3rd with 102.5.

Montevideo’s second team finished the day in 21st place, putting them in the top 25 percent of over 80 teams that competed that day.

“The best part of the day, however, wasn’t watching the students demonstrate their mental toughness and mount an impressive come-from-behind victory,” said Soden. “As proud as I am of their achievement, I was more impressed by the character and sportsmanship shown by our teams throughout the competition.

“Regardless of the score or position,” continued Soden, “our players talked and joked with the other teams between rounds, congratulated others on their success, and even belted out an impromptu chorus of ‘Country Roads’ with players from the other schools. It was a great day, and I couldn’t be more proud of our kids.”

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!