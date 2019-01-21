Renville County Attorney David J. Torgelson has determined that no criminal charges are warranted in the case of social media messages sent by former Montevideo Chief of police Adam Christopher to an 18-year-old woman.

Renville County Attorney David J. Torgelson has determined that no criminal charges are warranted in the case of social media messages sent by former Montevideo Chief of police Adam Christopher to an 18-year-old woman.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conducted an independent investigation in November of 2018 regarding those communications.

In December 2018, The BCA presented their findings to Chippewa County Attorney Dave Gilbertson who, after examining the evidence, determined that there were no actions to warrant any type of criminal prosecution.

Chippewa County Attorney Matt Haugen then requested the Renville County Attor­ney’s Office make an independent review of the findings, in connection with the case. After examining the BCA’s findings, Renville County Attorney David J. Torgelson also concluded that there was no basis for criminal charges against Christo­pher arising from the incident.

Torgelson stated that the explicit messaging did not occur until the individual had reached the age of 18, and that the individual did not tell Christopher to stop until she blocked communications from him.

“In summary, while the social media messages may have been inappropriate, I can find no criminal statutes that were violated by the conduct,” stated Torgelson.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!