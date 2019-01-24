Postponement Notices

For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/

Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.

Delays/Cancellations:

Belview Learning Center Closed

Chokio Alberta Closed

Echo Charter School Closed

Hancock Closed

Lac Qui Parle Valley Closed

MACCRAY (Maynard/Clara City/Raymond) Closed

Morris Area Schools (Morris and Cyrus) and St. Mary's School in Morris Closed

ACGC (Atwater/Cosmos/Grove City) 2 Hours Late

BBE (Belgrade/Brooten/Elrosa) 2 Hours Late No morning pre school

Benson 2 Hours Late

BLHS (Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart) 2 Hours Late

BOLD (Bird Island/Olivia/Lake Lillian) and St. Mary's of Bird Island 2 Hours Late

Canby 2 Hours Late

Central Minnesota Christian School - Prinsburg 2 Hours Late

Clarkfield Area Charter School 2 Hours Late

Cosmos Learning Center 2 Hours Late

Dawson/Boyd 2 Hours Late

Dream Technical Academy (Willmar) 2 Hours Late

KMS (Kerkhoven/Murdock/Sunburg) 2 Hours Late

Lakeview (Cottonwood/Wood Lake) 2 Hours Late

Marshall Public & Parochial Schools 2 Hours Late No morning preschool

Minnewaska Area 2 Hours Late

Montevideo 2 Hours Late

North Central Learning Center in Willmar 2 Hours Late

Reading Therapy Center 2 Hours Late

Redwood Area Public & Parochial 2 Hours Late

Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) 2 Hours Late

Yellow Medicine East 2 Hours Late

Updated: 1-24-19 8:03 a.m.