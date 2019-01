The first baby of the year was born at Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital this past weekend.

The first baby of the year was born at Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital this past weekend. Baby boy Dennis Riley Jackson was born at 5:19 p.m. on Saturday, January 19. He weighed 6 lbs. 3 oz, and was 18.5 inches long. Dennis is the son of proud parents Denzel and Talonda Jackson. (Photo courtesy of CCMH)

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!