RiverView Health’s mission is to deliver a healthcare experience that consistently exceeds patients’ expectations through exceptional people providing exceptional care for exceptional outcomes. In February, those exceptional people will be rewarded with incentive compensation bonuses for work well done.

For the fifth year in a row, bonuses will be given to employees who met or exceeded performance goals that attributed to RiverView’s successful 2018. A total of 296 employees from 26 different departments will share in $326,000 in bonuses.

According to RiverView President/CEO Carrie Michalski, RiverView’s 2018 success was driven by the successful recruitment of highly qualified physicians and staff, continued commitment to state-of-the-art technology, and a record level of community give back; all resulting in a total margin of 2 percent.

“RiverView has become the workplace of choice for the brightest and most talented professionals in the region,’’ Michalski stated. “We have a mission to exceed the expectations of our patients and the communities we serve on a daily basis, and this team consistently delivers on our mission.

“In our culture we continually set goals and reward our team when both organizational and service line goals are met. The incentives we are privileged to distribute are well deserved and reflective of the phenomenal results our team achieved over the year.’’