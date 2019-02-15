The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo.

The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo. Commissioners present were Jim Dahlvang, David Nordaune, Jeffrey Lopez, Matt Gilbertson, and Chairman David Lieser.

County Attorney Matthew Haugen provided a written report to the board of the activities in his office, as well as an update on court trials and investigations conducted during the month of January, 2019.

The board closed the meeting at 10:01 a.m. to discuss collective bargaining strategies, which was approved.

The meeting was reopened at 10:14 a.m.

The commissioners each gave a report on various meetings attended and described any special developments that occurred during the month of January.

Next, County Sheriff Derek Olson met before the board to provide a report of the activities occurring within his department during the month of January. Olson also reported that a representative from Ban-Koe will be conducting a lock and security camera assessment in the jail. The representative offered to do the security camera assessment within the courthouse at no cost, to which the board agreed.

Olson also stated that the Sheriff Deputy position was offered to Cody Hager. The position is classified in Pay Grade 9, and Hager’s offer would start at Step 1.

