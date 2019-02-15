What follows is a list of Redwood area events taking place in the coming days:

• The Redwood Valley High School speech team is hosting an invitational Saturday, Feb. 16 at the school in Redwood Falls. The first round begins at 10 a.m.

• The Redwood Valley High School gymnastics team is hosting the Section 3A gymnastics meet Saturday, Feb. 16 at the school in Redwood Falls. Action is scheduled to start at noon.

• The Redwood County Republicans are hosting a convention Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls. Registration opens at 1:30 p.m., with the convention starting at 2 p.m.

• The public is reminded that Monday, Feb. 18 is Presidents Day, which means a number of local government offices and agencies will be closed. Students in the Redwood Area School District are reminded there is school for them that day. St.John Lutheran School in Redwood Falls is also holding school Feb. 18.

• Relay For Life of Redwood County is hosting a meeting Monday, Feb. 18 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Thrivent office building in Redwood Falls.

• The Redwood Valley Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade band and choir are scheduled to present a concert Tuesday, Feb.19 in the Estebo PAC at Redwood Valley schools in Redwood Falls. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

• The Redwood Falls Public Library is hosting the third in its ag education series Wednesday, Feb. 20 at noon featuring the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative.