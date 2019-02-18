The annual FFA Week takes place from the 16th-23rd of this month, and the local chapter has big plans at the school.

FFA is partnering with student council for “Snow Week” where students can participate in various themed dress-up days.

The themes of the week are pajama day, “Wacky Wednesday”, jersey day and “Farmer Friday”. During lunch hours, the organization will be hosting contests for students to try out. Student council will be providing other forms of entertainment later in the week, with the potential for a hypnotist and talent show. The FFA will also be handing out pie and ice cream for teachers on Wednesday.

While the school is hosting many of the events, the FFA does not have any events planned within the community for FFA Week.

“That’s something I’m hoping to do down the road,” said Becky Cronk, who is in her first year as FFA Director. “I have a lot of ideas for things I want to get done. I do want us to have a larger role within the community in general. I want us to get more exposure at the county fair and more community projects.”

The St. James Area FFA will have their banquet in March, as well as a vegetable and flower sale in the spring, likely in May.

The St. James chapter has around 40 participants in grades 6-12, with most of the participants being freshmen and younger.