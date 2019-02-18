Similar events to be held in Warren and Ada

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. is holding a trio of community forums Feb. 20-21 in Crookston, Warren and Ada and wants your input. Two of the forums will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20. The Polk County community forum will be held at the Crookston Family Service Center (formerly Carman School) from 9-10 a.m. The Marshall County community forum will be held in Warren at the Marshall County Courthouse (meeting room 1) from 2-3 p.m.

On Feb. 21, the Norman County community forum will be held in Ada at the Norman County Courthouse Annex (conference room next to sheriff’s office) from 2-3 p.m.

Tri-Valley’s Community Forums focus on the needs of the service area, community needs, community strengths, and existing and potential services offered by Tri-Valley.

These forums are free and the public is encouraged to attend and offer their input, ideas and opinions. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Mitch Bakken at 800-584-7020 or mitch.bakken@tvoc.org.