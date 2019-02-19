The Montevideo Community Center has announced that its Annual Valentine’s Day Party, which was postponed due to inclement weather, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

The Montevideo Community Center has announced that its Annual Valentine’s Day Party, which was postponed due to inclement weather, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m.

A meal of hamburger steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed peas, and cherry pie for dessert will be served at that time, and guests are encouraged to sign up for door prizes which will be given away at 12:30 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided after the drawing for door prizes. Tracy Wellendorf, Community Center Director, said: “We are excited to have Lighter Side Clowns perform for this year’s entertainment!”

A suggested meal donation for individuals over 60 is $4.50, and a cost of $8 for individuals under 60 applies to the meal. Also, a free will donation toward the costs of entertainment and prizes are welcome.

“Everyone is welcome,” said Wellendorf. “Come alone or bring a friend for fellowship, laughter, entertainment, free candies, door prizes, and a delicious meal.”

People interested in attending the Valentine’s party are asked to sign up ahead of time by calling the Prairie Five Senior Nutrition Program at (320) 269-9009 or the Community Center at (320) 269-9375.

The Community Center also announces that it is partnering with Montevideo Community Education to offer a new evidence-based program called the Aging Mastery Program (AMP).

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!