Stevenson, Franklin headed to State Gymnastics Meet Saturday

Redwood Valley will send a pair of gymnasts on to the state gymnastics meet following Section 3A tournament action held Saturday in Redwood Falls. Junior Emma Stevenson and sophomore Riley Franklin will represent the Cardinals as the Class A state meet, which gets under way Saturday at 11 a.m. at the U of M Maturi Pavilion.

Stevenson grew stronger as the season went along and saved her best for last, as she scored a 34.55 in the All-Around to finish second overall. She was second on beam (9.025), second on vault (9.1) and sixth on floor (9.0) and also added a 7.425 on bars.

Franklin was the Cards’ top bar performer all season and was rewarded with a fifth place finish (8.4) and a trip to state. She was also 10th overall in the All-Around with a score of 32.05, scoring an 8.5 on vault, a 6.9 on beam and an 8.25 on floor.

“Emma had an awesome day, and Riley did a great job to get through,” Coach Kelsi Limoges said. “The girls have been perfecting their routines all year for this specific day, and it definitely paid off.”

As a team, the Cardinals finished in fourth place with a team score of 131.15. Favored Worthington rolled to the team title with a score of 141.75, followed by Martin County West Area (133.875) and JCC (133.35) in the eight-team event.

Gracia Elias of Worthington captured first in the All-Around with a total of 35.9.

Seventh-grader Avery Wilson capped off a nice rookie campaign by finishing eighth in the All-Around with a score of 33.075. Wilson was ninth on bars (8.025), 10th on beam (8.35) and added an 8.2 on vault and an 8.5 on floor. Carlath Berry finished with an 8.2 on vault and an 8.15 on floor, Hailey Mohr added an 8.225 on vault, a 7.825 on bars and a 6.975 on beam, Mila Jenniges added a 7.95 on floor and Mikayla Opatz scored a 7.725 on bars and a 6.775 on beam. Alternates for the meet included Ella Stoneberg, Ellie Mertens, Kenya Duroe and Cece Hartle.

“I really thought our girls performed their hearts out all season long, and we’re extremely lucky to have a young team that should be at full strength next season.,” said Limoges.

Limoges also wanted to take time to thank the people who helped to run a successful home event. “Hosting the Section 3A gymnastics tournament was a huge success,” she said. “You never really realize how much behind the scenes work gets put in to running a tournament until you are in charge of it. It definitely takes a lot of collaboration, planning, and teamwork. “With that being said, as coaches, we cannot thank our gymnasts, their parents, Virgil Felt and his helpers with the music and scoreboard, Andy Ourada, the staff at the RACC, custodial staff and our community members for all of the help and support to make this tournament a success. We have received endless compliments about how smooth and well put together the meet went.”

Section 3A Team Results - Worthington 141.75, MCW 133.675, JCC 133.35, Redwood Valley 131.15, Marshall 123.75, Windom/Mt. Lake 123.15, Luverne 120.975, Pipestone Area 117.025