Redwood Valley drops third straight conference match-up

Redwood Valley’s shot at a Big South West Conference title went by the wayside over the weekend with road losses at Pipestone Area and Jackson County Central (JCC).

The Cardinals (11-9) dropped their third straight conference match-up to fall to 8-4 overall in Big South action heading into an interesting non-conference battle at New London/Spicer tonight.

Saturday against JCC, the Huskies (14-7) made it a clean sweep of the Cards by erasing a 39-36 halftime deficit with 57 second half points to post a 93-80 win. The Cardinals struggled to just 38 percent shooting (33 percent in the second half), were just 8-of-34 from long range and hurt themselves at the free throw line making just 16-of-27 attempts. JCC, meanwhile, shot 50 percent from the floor, were 10-of-32 from long range and knocked down 16-of-22 free throw attempts.

Connor Josephson had a big night in the loss, recording a double-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal. Bronson Smith added 12 points, Colin Wells had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists and Cole Woodford had an off night finishing with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Kyle Huhnerkoch had six points and seven rebounds, Alex Lang added five points, Carter Guetter had four points and three rebounds, Carson Woodford added four points and five rebounds and Bryant Haas had five points and two assists.

Friday night the Cards travelled to Pipestone Area and would fall 65-62. Josephson had 17 points and 11 boards, Woodford had 16 points and eight rebounds and Smith finished with 12 points.

Monday night the Cards rolled to a 76-45 non-conference win over Lakeview. Smith had 15 points, Guetter added 14 points and eight rebounds, Woodford had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Lang had nine points and three rebounds. Huhnerkoch chipped in with eight points, three rebounds and three assists, Josephson had eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals and Wells added five points and three boards.