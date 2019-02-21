An extraordinary amount of snow has fallen creating all sorts of challenges for the people who are removing it. That is the case in many places across Minnesota, including Redwood Falls.

Based on the deep snow that remains throughout the community, the Redwood Falls city council approved a temporary parking restriction that allows parking only on the odd number side of streets designated as non-snow emergency routes. The parking restrictions are going to remain in effect until April 1 or until conditions improve.

The piled snow has made streets hard to navigate. The narrow streets are making it difficult for emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks and ambulances, to get through, and in many cases plows attempting to clear that snow can’t do their job because of the narrowed streets.

According to Keith Muetzel, city administrator, the parking restriction was most recently used in 2011. Those who are parked in violation of the restriction are subject to being ticketed.

No, citations are not going to be handed out right away.

According to Muetzel, law enforcement officers will be placing flyers on vehicles that need to be moved. The parking restriction became effective this week.

Muetzel offered a reminder that when a snow emergency has been declared all vehicles need to be removed from the streets until the plows have moved the snow.

There are some exceptions to the restriction, including the DeKalb Street service lanes and Applewood Lane, as well as the 100 and 200 blocks of West Bridge Street, the 100 Block of South Halvorson and the 200 block of Galles Drive.

Although the current restriction is in place until April 1 there is a possibility that it could be extended based on conditions on the streets in the city.

Members of the council expressed their concern for the city staff who are working to clear the snow, and Muetzel said the head of the department is well aware of fatigue issues as well as the overtime that has been occurring because of the unique situation.

The intent of the parking restriction is to ensure the safety of the public as it lives and works in the city.