Editor's column

I was thinking that I would try not to write about the weather this week. On second thought, what else is there? If you didn’t get your paper until Friday, it’s because we couldn’t get to Madelia on Wednesday to bring them back to the post office.

This is way too much snow and apparently there is more on the way this weekend.

Can’t somebody do something about this? Maybe declare a national emergency? Oh wait, it might just be a regional emergency. One thing is for sure — it’s going to be another Snow Emergency.

Enough about snow.

What do you think about President Trump’s national emergency declaration? I’ve got a few thoughts on that topic.

President Trump made it clear throughout his campaign that he was determined to build a wall between Mexico and the United States. And, he always told us that it would cost a lot of money and we would have to pay for it. What? That’s not what he said? (Just kidding, I know what he said.)

President Trump needs to work with Congress and that means compromise. That means neither side in a disagreement gets everything their way. It can’t be a national emergency whenever he gets only part of what he asks for.

The president says a wall is needed to stop the flow of drugs across the border. This morning on the radio, I heard a Drug Enforcement Administration official say, again, that the drugs come across at legal entry ports. He said what they need is more agents and more screening technology.

The issue of people immigrating to the United States from countries to the south — either for economic reasons or due to the dangers in their home countries — is certainly a problem.

Is the problem finding a way to keep those people out? Or, is the problem that our immigration system requires improvements?

What if the people who seek a better life in our great country could more easily get legal permission to obtain employment? What if their path to citizenship had fewer obstacles? Is it so hard to imagine that the contribution of immigrants might outweigh the costs?