Event is sponsored by the Pine to Prairie Folk School

The Pine to Prairie Folk School of Fosston is sponsoring an artist event on Saturday, February 23.

“Meet the Maker – See Them Create” is an event designed to bring artists together to network, share ideas and learn from each other while also having the opportunity to demonstrate, discuss and sell their art.

Artists will set up tables and displays beginning at 1:00 and be inspired by metal artist Keith Johnson at 2:00. Doors will be open to the public from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and attendees will be able to rendezvous among the artists.

This will be an up-close, intimate experience with the opportunity to witness the skill and dedication that goes into each artisan’s unique work.

Many artists will have their work for sale.

The Pine to Prairie Folk School is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve heritage trades and foster community through experiential learning and the teaching of traditional crafts. It was established in January 2018 and has offered a variety of classes throughout the past year in the Fosston area.

“Meet the Maker – See Them Create” will be held at the Northern Woolen Mills building in Fosston’s Industrial Park. There is no charge for the event and the public is welcome to attend beginning at 3:00 p.m. A reception for the artists will begin at 6:00 p.m. Invitations were mailed to area artists, but if you did not receive an invite you are welcome.

Contact Jeff Olson at 218-686-9164 for more information.