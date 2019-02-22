Sleepy Eye Medical Center and New Ulm Medical Center are pleased to welcome Dr. Corinne Jordan who will offer surgical services to patients at both facilities.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center and New Ulm Medical Center are pleased to welcome Dr. Corinne Jordan who will offer surgical services to patients at both facilities. Dr. Jordan is a board certified surgeon, employed by New Ulm Medical Center, who specializes in general surgery and breast surgery.

Dr. Jordan earned her medical degree at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, N.Y. and completed her residency at St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Center, New York, N.Y.

Most recently, Dr. Jordan served as Vice Chair Department of Surgery at Maple Grove Hospital, Vice Chief of Staff at Buffalo Hospital, and Medical Advisor on Breast Disease at Buffalo Hospital. In addition, she practiced at North Memorial Health, Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus, Abbott Northwestern - West Health, and CentraCare Health - Monticello.

Dr. Jordan was named to the Mpls. St. Paul Magazine Top Doctors list for five consecutive years, 2013-2017.

“I like surgery because it’s a nice combination of science, art, creativity and technology. Specifically, I like that it allows me to engage with my patients and really look at them from an overall holistic and wellness perspective,” said Dr. Jordan.

Dr. Jordan says she believes it’s important to treat the person, not the disease. “It’s not just about doing surgery but making sure a patient is well-supported at home; that they’re eating well, taking care of themselves and getting regular exercise. The things that we all know we’re supposed to do are actually really important to ensure good outcomes and quality of life.”

Dr. Jordan looks forward to sharing her passion for women’s health, breast health and overall wellness with her patients. She previously taught survivorship yoga for breast cancer survivors to help manage symptoms without medications and improve their quality of life.

Outside of her practice, Jordan enjoys CrossFit, reading, working out, spending time with her family, and yoga. She and her husband, Matt, have an eight-year-old son, Emory, and six-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

“We are excited to have Dr. Jordan join our existing surgical team, including SEMC’s General Surgeon, Dr. KVK Murthy,” said Kevin Sellheim, SEMC Administrator. “We believe she will enhance the surgical services we are able to provide to our patients and community.”