Rob Brandl was selected as the incoming Superintendent of Schools for the Cedar Mountain School District.

Rob Brandl, a 2003 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, was selected as the incoming Superintendent of Schools for the Cedar Mountain School District. Brandl will replace Robert Tews, who is retiring in June.

Brandl currently serves as the assistant superintendent and high school principal at Cedar Mountain. He has been high-school principal with the district since 2016.

“Being selected as the Superintendent for Cedar Mountain Schools is a great opportunity and I look forward to continuing my leadership in the district,” Brandl said. “Cedar Mountain Schools have strong community support and I believe that together we can continue to provide a top-notch education for our students.”

In a press release announcing Brandl’s selection as superintendent, the Cedar Mountain School Board stated: “During his time in educational leadership, Brandl has come to be known as an educator who values building strong relationships within the school and community. He is someone who believes in data supported system improvement and someone who uses effective communication and collaboration to meet the district’s educational goals.”

Brandl’s prior career in education includes the position of high school principal at New Ulm Cathedral and as teacher, dean of students and activity director at Comfrey Public School. Brandl started his career in St. James, teaching physical education.

Brandl received his undergraduate degree in education from St. Cloud State University. He earned his masters degree, principal license and superintendent license through Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Brandl’s wife, Ariel, is a Physical Therapist at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Rob and Ariel have two sons, Jalen, age 7 and Kolson, age 1; and a daughter, Berkley, age 4.