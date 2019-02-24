Blake Tauer and Kyle Tauer scored the game-tying and game-winning goals Saturday in St. Peter as Gustavus Adolphus College as the New Ulm/Sleepy Eye Eagles defeated Litchfield 2-1 to advance to the Section 3A finals Wednesday night again at Gustavus.

The New Ulm/Sleepy Eye Eagles boys hockey team has found their groove at the right time. With five student-athletes from the city of Sleepy Eye, the hockey team isn’t a large part of the team, but they are an important piece to their success.

Recently, in the first round of playoffs against Windom, Landon Strong scored four goals in an 8-2 victory for the Eagles. Strong had recorded back-to-back games with four goals. Younger brother Kadon Strong also scored for the Eagles in the victory.

The 8-2 victory against Windom pinned the eagles up against Litchfield on Saturday afternoon on the day of Feb. 23. The game was moved up to 2 p.m. at Gustavus to due the impending blizzard warnings blanketing the state.

With 14:13 remaining in the first period, Litchfield got the scoring underway with a goal. It took awhile for the Eagles to get themselves into the game as Litchfield out-shot them 14-2 in the first period.

Despite the slow start, the Eagles stayed within themselves and scored goals in the second and third periods to come away with a 2-1 come from behind victory to advance to the Section 3A finals Wednesday night, Feb. 27 against fifth-seeded Hutchinson. Hutchinson recently defeated No. 1 seeded Marshall Saturday afternoon.

Blake Tauer scored the tying goal in the second period with assists from Josh Seidl and Glavine Schugel. Kyle Tauer scored the eventual game-winning goal in the third period on an assist from AJ Arneson just over a minute into the third period.

Unfortunately with the newspaper going to press Wednesday morning, results from the Section 3A finals against Hutchinson will be in next week’s Herald-Dispatch.