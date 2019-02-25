

A Butterfield family is counting their blessings after a building collapsed and trapped a 16 year old boy inside.

At 7:45 AM Saturday morning, February 23, a building attached to the dairy barn at the Thiessen farm collapsed due to the weight of snow on the roof.

During a routine morning of normal chores, Alvin Thiessen heard a large noise and assumed it was a big snow drift sliding off the roof. Upon further evaluation, he had realized that whole roof has come off the building and caused a pile of rubble.

It appeared to be a routine building collapse until it was noticed that one of three boys who was helping with the chores was trapped in the debris. Alvin heard his grandson, Terrell Thiessen, 16, in the rubble. They were able to communicate, but Terrell was wedged in the destruction really tight and unable to get out.

Rescue workers and other families members arrived immediately, and they were able to get Terrell out in about 45 minutes. He was immediately transported to the St. James Hospital, where they decided that he needed to go to Rochester. He was taken to Rochester by ambulance because the weather conditions made it impossible to go by helicopter.

Terrell ended up with two cracked vertebre, his first and third vertebrae. He was put in a body cast, but still have movement in his extremities.

Three calves were in the barn at the time and Terrell was lying right between them. All three of the calves ended up dying. Alvin believes that the calves might have saved Terrell from further damage by taking most of the weight upon themselves. Although Terrell has a long road to recovery ahead of him, the family is thankful that this tragedy wasn’t worse.



